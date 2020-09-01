A year ago, 10 student artists were tasked with painting something “iconic and special” to Brunswick for a new public art exhibit titled “Brunswick Perspectives: Our Past Informs Our Future.”

Students from Bunswick High School, Southern Maine Community College and Bowdoin College painted roughly 4-foot canvases, each showcasing something special to Brunswick. Their choices ranged from the picturesque, featuring a snowy Crystal Spring Farm or the swinging bridge, to landmarks like the Fat Boy Drive-in or Fort Andross.

Violet Frizzle, 17, chose the Cabot Mill at Fort Andross, as it’s the first thing a person sees when crossing into Brunswick from Topsham. The project, started in the middle of a global pandemic, gave her experience working with acrylics, consistency and a greater appreciation for her hometown, she said.

Artist Nathaniel Barber, a student at SMCC, took a different approach and created a mixed-media painting of Colonel Benjamin Church, who led a bloody expedition in Maine in 1690 that resulted in the deaths of several retreating and captured Native Americans. It was important to recognize the less savory parts of Brunswick’s history, he said, because even though uncomfortable, it is crucial to acknowledge all parts of history.

The exhibit, sponsored by Brunswick Public Art and WS Development, opened Tuesday and the paintings are on display at Merrymeeting Plaza, where they will remain for the rest of the year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: