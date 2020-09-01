Arrests

8/22 at 10:50 p.m. Donald Murdoch, 52, of Marston Street, was arrested on Marston Street by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), failure to stop for a red light and refusing to sign a summons.

8/23 at 10:10 p.m. Diane Kipp, 62, of Skylark Road, Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

8/26 at 11:44 a.m. Ryan Nason, 22, of Granite Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on Middle Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of criminal trespass.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 21-27.

Fire calls

8/21 at 10:52 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/21 at 9:41 p.m. Fire call on Ridgewood Drive.

8/23 at 2:36 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Preservation Drive.

8/23 at 11:06 a.m. Assist Long Island.

8/23 at 7:10 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

8/24 at 5:30 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/24 at 5:30 p.m. Elevator emergency on Marion Way.

8/24 at 8:53 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Carroll Street.

8/25 at 7:42 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Parker Way.

8/26 at 1:11 p.m. Elevator emergency on Fundy Road.

8/26 at 1:47 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/26 at 5 p.m. Gasoline spill on Lowell Farm Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from Aug. 21-27.

