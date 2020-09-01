Arrests
8/27 at 7:55 a.m. Thomas Scott, 26, of Mitchell Hill Road, Scarborough, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a warrant.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 24-30.
Fire calls
8/24 at 9:41 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on South Freeport Road.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Aug. 24-30.
