Arrests
Leigh A. Merriman, 46, of Westbrook, on July 6 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest/detention, and assault (bodily injury), in Gorham.
Ernesto R. Salamone, 30, of Acorn Street, on July 11 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Acorn Street.
Richard P. Labranche, 54, of Narragansett Street, on July 12 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on State Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Ed Sheeran announces birth of his daughter
-
Coastal Journal
Election 2020: Freeport residents square off in state House 48 race
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins left to wonder what is next
-
Nation & World
Book: Pence told ‘to be on standby’ during Trump’s 2019 hospital visit
-
Sports
NFL notebook: League will take over investigation of Washington Football Team