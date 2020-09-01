Recently, my household received mail from the Maine Democratic Party, falsely claiming that Sen. Susan Collins has stuck by Donald Trump 94 percent of the time. A more accurate figure, according to sources such as Propublica and Cook Political Report, is 67 percent, which is the lowest of any Republican senator.

Sen. Collins was also recently recognized, for the seventh year in a row, as the most bipartisan senator, willing to work across the aisle more than any other senator of either party.

In this age of strict party voting and political vitriol, Maine should be proud to return a highly respected moderate senator, willing to work with anyone of either party for the good of the country. Washington does not need another left-wing radical minion to do Chuck Schumer‘s bidding, as I firmly believe Sara Gideon would be.

Please re-elect Sen. Susan Collins.

Roger Sproul

Augusta

