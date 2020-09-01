Watching the virtual Democratic National Convention as it announced the first-ever woman of color vice-presidential candidate running on a major party ticket, it’s clear that this will be a historic election.
Among many reasons, Democrats are poised to permanently repeal the Helms Amendment and the Global Gag Rule – both groundbreaking efforts to defend reproductive freedom worldwide.
For the past four years, Trump’s devastating policies have threatened reproductive health and rights around the world.
His expanded Global Gag Rule bans health care providers that receive U.S. aid from even mentioning abortion. And the Helms Amendment, which Trump supports, bans U.S. foreign aid for abortion.
But Democrats are demanding action. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will fight to end these policies and ensure access to reproductive health care, including safe abortion, overseas. Here in Maine, Sara Gideon has committed to co-signing the Global HER Act.
As we look ahead to November, I know we must head to the polls and vote for leaders who fight for health, empowerment and rights for people everywhere.
Sadie Faucher
#Fight4HER ME organizer
Thomaston
