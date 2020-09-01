David Durell is the Democratic candidate for District 16 of the Maine House of Representatives, which covers Hollis and parts of Buxton and Saco.

Dave is a native Mainer and a graduate of the University of Maine, who ran a small business in Buxton for almost 30 years. He knows what it is like to meet a payroll, balance a budget and meet the needs of his customers. He will meet the needs of constituents in the same way.

I heartily support his candidacy and urge my fellow residents of District 16 to do the same.

Harold Stover

Hollis

