David Durell is the Democratic candidate for District 16 of the Maine House of Representatives, which covers Hollis and parts of Buxton and Saco.
Dave is a native Mainer and a graduate of the University of Maine, who ran a small business in Buxton for almost 30 years. He knows what it is like to meet a payroll, balance a budget and meet the needs of his customers. He will meet the needs of constituents in the same way.
I heartily support his candidacy and urge my fellow residents of District 16 to do the same.
Harold Stover
Hollis
