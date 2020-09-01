State health officials reported 24 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, even as deaths among individuals in Maine with COVID-19 held steady for a sixth straight day.

The 24 additional cases of COVID-19 is just below the average of 27 new cases for the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day rolling average of new cases has hovered in the low 20s for roughly two weeks after dipping to 14 cases on August 11.

To date, Maine CDC has tracked 4,548 cases since mid-March as well as 132 deaths among Mainers who contracted the virus. The 4,548 total cases includes 4,081 confirmed through molecular testing and 467 considered “probable” because the individuals had a positive antigen test or were exhibiting symptoms after close contact with an infected person.

The vast majority of individuals in Maine who have come down with COVID-19 — nearly 87 percent — have already recovered from the disease. After accounting for the 3,945 recoveries and the 132 deaths, Maine CDC was reporting 471 active cases of the disease on Tuesday, the same number as Monday.

Maine continues to have among the lowest infection rates in the country, despite an outbreak last month tied to a Millinocket wedding and reception that caused a spike in cases.

Maine’s seven-day rolling average of 1.9 new cases per 100,000 residents ranked was the third lowest in the nation on Tuesday, behind Vermont (1.4 new cases for every 100,000 residents) and New Hampshire (1.6 cases), according to tracking by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health. By comparison, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota were averaging more than 30 new infections per 100,000 residents during the previous week.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to hold a briefing on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m. Shah is expected to provide an update on the Millinocket wedding outbreak, which had been linked to more than 130 cases as of Monday.

