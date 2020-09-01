Frustrated by a lack of response from the federal government and unwilling to wait for help any longer, the operators of Maine music clubs and music industry professionals have formed a grassroots alliance and launched a $500,000 fundraising campaign to help local venues survive the pandemic.

The newly formed Maine Music Alliance will coordinate the fundraising campaign and serve as an advocate for the music industry in Maine, said its president, Scott Mohler, a Portland-based agent and promoter. “I think we’ve all had a fair amount of optimism there would be some kind of government assistance coming down through the Save Our Stages Act or something similar. But the urgency has increased,” he said. “We’ve worked too hard to build the scene up, we can’t just wave the white flag.”

Simultaneously, the Portland House of Music has begun its own fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $125,000. Club owner Ken Bell explored selling the club earlier this summer, but has taken it off the market and now is trying to raise enough money through Go Fund Me to survive until spring, when he hopes there’s a vaccine for the virus and people will start to feel comfortable attending live music events. Bell said he fully supports the fundraising efforts of the Maine Music Alliance, as well. “I am trying to save my club first, but I am supportive of the team effort,” he said.

To call attention to the initiative, some Portland music presenters plan to bathe their clubs in red light on Tuesday night, to send out a red alert for live music and to stand in solidarity with other clubs around the country. The red-light effort, spearheaded by a coalition called #WeMakeEvents, is intended to pressure Congress to pass the Restart Act, which would provide assistance to many people and industries, including the music industry.

Ian Smith, owner of Sun Tiki Studios on Forest Avenue in Portland, said financial relief, either from Congress or from people who support the Maine Music Alliance fundraising campaign, is vital. One prominent music club in Portland, Port City Music Hall, has permanently closed, and Smith fears others will soon follow. He worries most about small venues, which give fledgling local bands the chance to play, develop their art and build a fan base.

“My concern is saving the venues that might have to close within the next few months, before they get the chance to get back in the game,” Smith said. “I think there is a sense that we need to take responsibility for our scene as a community. This is an unprecedented circumstance, and what is happening in Washington is so unpredictable. There’s a lot of discussion about the Save Our Stages Act, but we have no idea if or when it might materialize. If it’s too small or doesn’t happen soon enough, it won’t help us.”

For information or to contribute to the Maine Music Alliance, visit mainemusicalliance.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous