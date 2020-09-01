Midcoast Maine Community Action Head Start has received $203,000 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These funds will support Head Start services to low-income children under the age of 5 in Sagadahoc County, Lincoln County and Northern Cumberland County.

Nationally, $750 million has been designated for Head Start programs to support preventative, preparedness, and response activities related to the coronavirus through the CARES Act.

The Midcoast Maine Community Action Head Start program plans to use the CARES Act funding to provide critical support to enrolled children and families.

“During this crisis, we have been able to provide crisis response to our Head Start families, including meals, mental wellness support, and connection to community resources,” said Katy Hiza, health and nutrition coordinator at MMCA. “We have also trained all of our staff in infectious disease management as we prepare to reopen our classrooms in the fall.”

Midcoast Maine Community Action Head Start program is using the CARES Act funding to resume services.

“To ensure that all children can participate safely as we reopen our classrooms, we reduced our class group sizes in our Head Start classrooms and are hiring additional staff for all classrooms to support our teachers as they continue to provide our standard high-quality education programming while also responding to the increased cleaning responsibilities,” said Kathleen Willette, education coordinator at MMCA.

