SEATTLE — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off.

Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.

MLB said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.

ASTROS: Houston will return to play as scheduled on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers after their game Sunday against the Oakland Athletics was postponed because a member of the A’s organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The status of Houston’s series against the Rangers had been uncertain as the Astros awaited results of coronavirus tests they took on Sunday. There were no details provided on whether the positive test from the A’s came from a player, coach or someone else.

The Astros announced Tuesday that the three-game series at Minute Maid Park would go on as scheduled.

Sunday’s postponement capped a week in which the Astros had a game postponed on Wednesday against the Angels because of Hurricane Laura’s impending arrival and they didn’t play on Friday night to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

