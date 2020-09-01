PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.

The team announced the procedure on Tuesday. It did not specify which wrist was injured. General Manager Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month.

The 33-year-old Crosby had two goals and one assist during Pittsburgh’s brief postseason appearance as the Penguins fell to Montreal in four games in the qualifying round. The three-time Stanley Cup winner missed a portion of the three-week training camp in the run-up to the start of the 24-team tournament with an undisclosed issue.

Crosby becomes the latest Penguin to undergo offseason surgery. Two weeks ago, center Evgeni Malkin had elbow surgery that’s expected to sideline him a total of three to four weeks. The same day, Zach Aston-Reese underwent left shoulder surgery that the team estimates will keep him out six months, likely into the beginning of next season.

KINGS: Los Angeles signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.

The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.

Wagner was due to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

