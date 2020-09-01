Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  9/8  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  9/8  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee

Wed.  9/9  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  9/8  8:30 a.m.  Rules & Policies Committee

Tues.  9/8  4 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  9/9  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

Fri.  9/11  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  9/8  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/9  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  9/10  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur.  9/10  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles