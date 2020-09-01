Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 9/8 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 9/8 7 p.m. Conservation Committee
Wed. 9/9 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 9/8 8:30 a.m. Rules & Policies Committee
Tues. 9/8 4 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 9/9 7 p.m. Zoning Board
Fri. 9/11 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Tues. 9/8 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 9/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 9/10 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Thur. 9/10 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
