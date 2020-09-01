Arrests
Edward A. Carver, 53, of Portland, on Aug. 24 on a warrant, on Main Street.
Marta I. Delgado Bristol, 34, of Central Street, on Aug. 24 on a warrant, on Main Street.
Christopher Boure, 45, of Main Street, on Aug. 25 on a charge of criminal threatening, on Main Street.
Marta I. Delgado Bristol, 34, of Central Street, on Aug. 25 on five warrants, on Main Street.
Merve Daley, 47, of Portland, on Aug. 26 on two warrants, on Bridgton Road.
Kellen S. Adams, 38, of Sabattus, on Aug. 27 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), operating a vehicle without a license and probation violation, on Main Street.
Kyle Stanton, 27, of Raymond, on Aug. 29 on a charge of disorderly conduct with loud or unreasonable noise and violating condition of release, on North Street.
Summonses
Eddy D. Rukundo, 28, of South Portland, on Aug. 28 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on County Road.
