Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 24-30.

Summonses

8/27 at 8:27 p.m. Richard Palmer, 59, of U.S. Route 1, Freeport, and Tammy Al-Sadoun, 50, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Graham Hults on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

8/24 at 8:27 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lafayette Street.

8/24 at 6:52 p.m. Structure fire on North Road.

8/27 at 11:11 a.m. Inspection on Starboard Reach.

8/27 at 11:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Collins Road.

8/28 at 10:31 a.m., 10:33 a.m. and 3:28 p.m. Inspections on U.S. Route 1.

8/29 at 7:37 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Portland Street.

8/30 at 8:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Cedar Ridge.

8/30 at 10:01 a.m. Lines down at Portland and Main streets.

8/30 at 11:32 a.m. Lines down on Portland Street.

8/30 at 5:22 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Aug. 24-30.

