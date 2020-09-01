York police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery that injured a man on Kingsbury Lane.

The victim called police around 7:20 p.m. Monday to report he had been shot in the abdomen when two men attempted to rob him. He told police he had stopped on Kingsbury Lane and had an altercation with two unknown men, according to police.

During the altercation, the victim fired his weapon at the two men, who fled the scene in a late 2000s white Ford Taurus style vehicle, police said. Police did not say if the man was injured by his own weapon or one fired by a suspect.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Police do not have any information about the license plates on the suspects’ vehicle. One suspect is a described by police as a white man with glasses, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a white mask, tan cargo shorts and a black hoodie.

The second suspect is also a white man, 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue jeans, a black and orange mask and a black hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Sgt. Thoma Cryan at 207-363-4444. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or texting CRIMES (274637) and including TIPS in the message.

