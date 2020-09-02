STANDISH — Anti-racism will be focus of Mercy Week Sept. 21-24 at the Center for Faith and Spirituality at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will feature a series of online conversations open to all.

The presentations include: “What is Systemic Racism?” by Sherine Green, an online faculty member in theology at Saint Joseph’s and Villanova University and director of youth faith formation at Christ Our Light Church in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, at 6:30 pm. Sept. 21; “What is Anti-Racism?” by Father Bryan Massingale, S.J., author of “Racial Justice and the Catholic Church,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22; and “What is White Privilege?” by Debbie Irving, author of “Waking Up White: And Finding Myself in the Story of Race,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

A Saint Joseph’s College faculty panel will discuss the topic of race and the academic disciplines at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

Livestream links are available at sites.google.com/sjcme.edu/mercyweek/home.

