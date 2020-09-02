With all that is going on in the world and country, local issues can easily get lost or forgotten. Lucky for us we have a state representative who won’t forget us.
We have known Joyce “Jay” McCreight D-Brunswick, for six years and have been very impressed with her and what she does for her constituents. When we first met Jay, we mentioned to her that we were having some issues with the culvert in our driveway. She took our names and telephone number and within a week the state came by and assessed the issue and shortly after that we had a new culvert at no cost to us.
Whenever we have contacted Jay she has responded very quickly and in fact we have joked that she obviously doesn’t need a lot of sleep! She cares deeply about her constituents and what their concerns are. She is always available to listen and does her best to get answers as quickly as she can.
In November, we strongly encourage a vote for Jay and in the meantime check out her website MccreightForMaine.com to see her many accomplishments as the House District 51 Representative.
Wayne and Glenis Elliott
West Bath
