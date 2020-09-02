Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 25-31.

Summonses

8/25 at 9:20 p.m. A 16-year-old girl, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Bowery Beach Road by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of violating an interim license.

8/26 at 4:54 p.m. Daniel Tod, 29, of Beverly, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating without a license.

8/26 at 5:32 p.m. Brian Chaloux, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a seat belt violation charge.

8/27 at 9:02 a.m. Sephanie Walsh, 46, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Spurwink Avenue by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of excessive speed.

8/27 at 5:40 p.m. Jennifer Giacchino, 31, of Libertyville, Illnois, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of imprudent speed.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to five calls from Aug. 25-31.

EMS:

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Aug. 25-31.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: