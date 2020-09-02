Practically every day I am amazed that the Press Herald continues to publish “Beetle Bailey,” which is dated, sexist, unfunny and based almost completely around the plot line of a superior physically abusing a member of his unit.

Meanwhile, the witty “Non Sequitor” was discontinued, to the dismay of many of us.

Please bring back “Non Sequitor” and get rid of the pathetic “comic” strip, “Beetle Bailey.”

Mary Wheeler
South Portland

