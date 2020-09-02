Practically every day I am amazed that the Press Herald continues to publish “Beetle Bailey,” which is dated, sexist, unfunny and based almost completely around the plot line of a superior physically abusing a member of his unit.
Meanwhile, the witty “Non Sequitor” was discontinued, to the dismay of many of us.
Please bring back “Non Sequitor” and get rid of the pathetic “comic” strip, “Beetle Bailey.”
Mary Wheeler
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
The Wrap: Scorsese pays a visit, plus new restaurants, breweries and bakeries
-
Opinion
Commentary: It’s not minorities who benefit from unfair college admissions
-
Editorials
Our View: The many deaths from COVID-19 cannot be wished away
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: ‘Beetle Bailey’ is dated, sexist and unfunny
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: It’s beginning to look a lot like Tree Festival
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.