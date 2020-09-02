Susan Collins has embraced an endorsement by former President Bush.
She may have forgotten that Mr. Bush is the man who terribly mismanaged our response to 9/11, lied to the country about weapons of mass destruction, started wars that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, destabilized the Middle East, sanctioned the torture of prisoners, badly bungled the response to Hurricane Katrina, tried to privatize Social Security, and ended his second term with the economy in tatters.
I cannot trust the judgment of someone with that history. Mr. Bush’s endorsement is one of many reasons to not vote for Susan Collins in the upcoming election.
Mark Kiefner
Portland
