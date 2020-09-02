I am the business agent for Ironworkers Local 7.
I first met Stacy Brenner through close friends who live in Scarborough. As a small business owner, registered nurse and community leader, she’s an amazingly well-rounded person. And during the pandemic, instead of staying home, Stacy went back to work as a nurse. That’s just who Stacy is: a person who is deeply committed to the health of her community.
I know Stacy believes in a living wage and believes healthcare is a human right. And the fact she is running a Clean Elections campaign is proof that corporate money has no chance of influencing her.
Stacy has always fought to protect our friends, neighbors and family members. I know she will continue to do the same in Augusta. Please join me in supporting Stacy Brenner for Senate District 30.
Grant Provost
Portland
