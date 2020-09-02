A missing Sullivan woman and her daughter were found safe Tuesday night, according to Maine State Police.
Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Ashley Miller, 32, and her 4-year-old daughter, Marlyn Miller. They had last been seen in Sullivan around noon on Tuesday.
Miller and her daughter were found safe Tuesday night. Police did not disclose any information about where or how they were located.
Miller suffers from several medical conditions, which had caused concern among family members when she could not be located.
