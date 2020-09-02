NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games Wednesday, a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chapman said the pitch was not intentional and he is appealing the suspension.

“I think it was a little harsh,” Chapman said through a translator. “That’s the reason I’m going to appeal.”

Chapman, who has previously been disciplined in his career for intentionally throwing at the head area, also was fined by Major League Baseball.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount following the events during Tuesday night’s game.

“I don’t think I should be sitting out tonight, nor Chappy, but I do respect the process and the thoroughness and the care that they gave to kind of walk it through this,” Boone said. “I accept it, but I certainly don’t agree with it.”

Rays Manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward. Umpires convened before issuing warnings to both benches, and Cash was ejected after coming onto the field to argue.

Cash said following the game that someone has to be accountable, adding, “And the last thing I’ll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”

“It’s fair, warranted,” Cash said of the suspension.

PIRATES: The team announced that all players and coaches will wear Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 when the Pirates host the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 9. It’s a move Clemente’s family and the organization hope is a step toward having Major League Baseball retire his number, as it did with Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in 1997, a half-century after Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier.

“I feel that this is just the beginning,” said Luis Clemente, the second of Clemente’s three sons. “That’s why it’s so important. It’s so exciting that it happened, that it was approved. It is a platform to continue to grow on it. So we’re very happy and thankful to MLB also for this.”

Clemente collected 3,000 hits during his 18-year career while helping the Pirates win a pair of World Series titles. He died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, at age 38 while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The team retired Clemente’s number before the start of the 1973 season.

The importance of slipping a No. 21 jersey over his shoulders isn’t lost on Pirates third base coach Joey Cora, a Puerto Rico native and former major leaguer.

“I’m getting goosebumps right now,” Cora said. “Wearing No. 21, as a Puerto Rican, as a Pirate, it means a lot. It’s a responsibility on that one, but hopefully I can wear it and make him proud with the fact that I’m wearing it and that we all are. As a Puerto Rican, it’s a little bit more special, obviously. To honor Roberto Clemente, not only the player but the person, it’s a huge, huge honor.”

