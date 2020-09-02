Arrests

8/24 at 12:17 a.m. Christie L. Thetonia, 39, of Gorham, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Jacob Murphy on a warrant, two counts of unlawful possession of drugs and charges of trafficking in prison contraband, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of cocaine and violation of probation.

Summonses

8/24 at 1:15 p.m. Susan M. Mathews, 51, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/25 at 10:15 a.m. Heather R. Carlow, 36, of Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/26 at 10:34 p.m. Madison Abigail Brown, 18, of Westbrook, was issued a summons at Dunstan Avenue and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

8/27 at 2:53 a.m. Santos Ayala Munoz, 51, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of operating without a license.

8/27 at 4:24 p.m. Brittany M. Gregory, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

8/28 at 5:24 p.m. Daniel Kasjanov, 24, of Gorham, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/29 at 10:01 a.m. Ronald G. Thurston III, 32, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Holmes Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

8/29 at 3:41 p.m. Daniel D. Laughlin, 34, of Windham, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Stewart Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/29 at 4:59 p.m. Gradi Futila, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a shoplifting charge.

8/30 at 7:23 p.m. Riyad R. Gargoum, 35, of Portland, was issued a summons at Southgate Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/30 at 7:53 p.m. Tyshaun D. Stuart, 19, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/24 at 11:01 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/24 at 12:49 p.m. Odor investigation on Ole Ironside Lane.

8/24 at 3:48 p.m. Marine water rescue off Camp Ellis Jetty.

8/24 at 5:28 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/25 at 3:11 a.m. Alarm problem on Gallery Boulevard.

8/25 at 1:10 p.m. Fire alarm on Quentin Drive.

8/25 at 2:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Quentin Drive.

8/25 at 5:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Ottawa Woods Road.

8/25 at 8:37 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/26 at 9:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Pine Point Road.

8/26 at 11:02 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Avenue.

8/26 at 3:46 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/27 at 1:04 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/27 at 1:40 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/27 at 5:09 a.m. Unknown alarm on Pleasant Hill Road.

8/27 at 5:38 p.m. Burn permit check on Stone Road.

8/27 at 6:37 p.m. Structure fire on Seaview Avenue.

8/27 at 6:37 p.m. Assist Saco.

8/27 at 9:53 p.m. Fire alarm on Holmes Road.

8/28 at 11:40 a.m. Assist South Portland.

8/28 at 3:26 p.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.

8/28 at 8:42 p.m. Assist South Portland.

8/29 at 2:05 a.m. Odor investigation on East Grand Avenue.

8/29 at 1:04 p.m. Permit check on Saco Street.

8/29 at 6:30 p.m. Gas stove leak on Harlow Street.

8/30 at 7:18 a.m. Fire alarm on Woodfield Drive.

8/30 at 1:38 p.m. Odor investigation on Homer Sands Drive.

8/30 at 2:02 p.m. Unknown alarm on Washington Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Aug. 24-30.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: