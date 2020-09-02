Arrests

8/16 at 9:30 p.m. Suong Hem, 49, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

8/17 at 1:37 p.m. Anthony J. Beasley, 57, of South Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a warrant.

8/18 at 6:24 p.m. Paul Allen, 44, of Cranberry Island, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

8/19 at 1:42 a.m. Corey Glenn Morgan, 35, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant.

8/19 at 3:40 a.m. Linwood Orlando Wakefield, 49, of North Berwick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant.

8/19 at 10:09 p.m. Joseph Pettengill, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs).

8/20 at 6:25 p.m. Jeremy J. Green, 37, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of misuse of public benefits and violating conditions of release.

8/20 at 11:03 p.m. Emmanuel Ismail, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

8/21 at 1:21 a.m. Trisha A. Stella, 39, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/21 at 1:24 a.m. Nicholas Luce, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Devereaux Circle by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

8/15 at 3:27 a.m. Andrew Scott Rupard, 33, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Sgt. Kevin Theriault on a charge of unlawful possession of cocaine.

8/17 at 6:20 p.m. Richard Sneddon, 52, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

8/19 at 5:44 p.m. Alyssa J. Roche, 42, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Det. Scott Corbett on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

8/19 at 10:44 p.m. David J. Pike, 32, of Hope, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release.

8/20 at 9:46 a.m. Collin Woodworth, 19, of South Berwick, was issued a summons on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/20 at 5:49 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Eric Young on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/21 at 2:34 a.m. Yvette R. Chevrin, 18, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. At the same time and place Jawaun I. Teel, 18, of Portland, and a 17-year-old girl, of Old Orchard Beach, were issued summonses on the same charge.

8/21 at 7:33 p.m. Zachary Cleaves, 37, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

8/25 at 7:21 a.m. Good intention call on Westbrook Street.

8/25 at 10:04 a.m. False fire alarm on Heather Road.

8/25 at 5:01 p.m. False fire alarm on Southborough Drive.

8/25 at 9:18 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Haven Road.

8/26 at 4:23 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Pine Street.

8/26 at 6:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cottage Road.

8/26 at 9:23 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

8/27 at noon. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

8/27 at 7:10 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Channel Road.

8/27 at 7:32 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Cottage Road.

8/27 at 10:32 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Reynolds Street.

8/28 at 10:42 a.m. Defective elevator on Westbrook Street.

8/28 at 12:33 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Pine Street.

8/28 at 4:29 p.m. Ring or jewelry removal on Anthoine Street.

8/29 at 12:36 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

8/29 at 4:07 p.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

8/29 at 8:39 p.m. Controlled burn on Preble Street.

8/30 at 12:38 a.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.

8/30 at 9:20 a.m. False fire alarm on Lincoln Street.

8/30 at 10:23 a.m. Sewer gas odor investigation on North Richland Street.

8/30 at 11:04 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Burwell Avenue.

8/30 at 12:12 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian on Spring Point Drive.

8/30 at 2:58 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/30 at 8:25 p.m. Sewer gas odor investigation on Cottage Road.

8/31 at 3:24 p.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

8/31 at 4:22 p.m. Sewer gas odor investigation on Lincoln Street.

8/31 at 4:33 p.m. Defective elevator on Southborough Drive.

8/31 at 6:05 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 66 calls from Aug. 25-31.

