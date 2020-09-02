NAPLES — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking residents’ help in identifying two women who stole $800 worth of merchandise from Aubuchon Hardware on Roosevelt Trail Aug. 25.

In security camera footage, a brown-haired woman is seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and a blonde woman is wearing a white t-shirt and a black baseball camp. Both suspects were wearing surgical-type masks and were seen driving away in a dark color, two-door sedan, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Pete Anderson at 893-2810 or email [email protected]

