James G. Mancini, 60, of Windham, was arrested on Aug. 27 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and domestic violence, criminal threatening.
Bryan M. Thomes, 19, of Windham, was arrested on Aug. 27 on charges of violating condition of release and criminal threatening, assault.
Christopher M. Levesque, 26, of Hollis, was arrested on Aug. 30 on a charge of violating condition of release.
