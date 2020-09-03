BRUNSWICK — A second Bowdoin College student has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after the start of classes.

Information on the student, whether they were exhibiting symptoms or how they may have contracted the virus was not immediately available.

According to the college’s online coronavirus dashboard, there are both coronavirus cases are students and both are still considered “active.”

The college reported its first case of coronavirus last weekend from an out of state student who received a positive test result while driving to campus for move-in, college officials said.

The student notified the school before arriving and went directly to the college’s isolation facility without visiting any other parts of campus or the town.

The student participated in the college’s pre-travel COVID-19 testing program the week of Aug. 17 and received a negative test. Before leaving, the student decided to take a second test, which then came back positive. The student, a freshman, will remain in isolation with a private bathroom until cleared by health services.

Bowdoin welcomed back roughly 700 students over the weekend, including first-year students, some transfer students, residential life student workers, seniors working on honors projects that require campus resources and students “for whom working at home presents great challenges,” Doug Cook, a college spokesman said last week. All other students are learning remotely for the fall semester and, with the exception of freshmen writing seminars, classes will be conducted online.

All students were tested immediately upon their arrival before being allowed into the dorms and will be tested three times per week during the first two weeks on campus.

Following the first two weeks, all students will be tested twice per week until they leave campus the week before Thanksgiving. They will finish the semester remotely.

Bowdoin College is partnering with the Broad Institute in Massachusetts for a testing plan specifically designed for higher education. Matt Orlando, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration and Treasurer, said in an earlier interview that the college ordered more than 35,000 tests for the 11 week period. Testing and tracing for the fall is expected to cost roughly $3 million.

Students will conduct the self-administered lower nasal swabs under supervision from a trained staff member or healthcare professional in the college’s testing facility at the Morrell Gymnasium. Tests are sent back to the lab for testing and results are received in about 24 hours, and data is posted on Bowdoin’s COVID dashboard the following morning.

So far, Bowdoin has conducted 2,142 student tests and 2,034 staff and faculty tests with the two positive student results.

Students living off campus and staff not expected to regularly interact with students will be tested once weekly through a partnership with Mid Coast Hospital and NordX.

According to the college’s website, the campus will be in “orange” status until Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The college has three status levels, yellow, orange and red, with red being the most restrictive and yellow being the least.

In orange, students are prohibited from leaving campus for personal reasons and all meals are to-go only. Masks are required in the residence halls, common areas are closed and students are prohibited from visiting other residence halls. All classes will be outside in tents or online. Student support services are fully remote.

