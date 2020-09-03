For the last several weeks, 11th grade Scarborough High School student Addison (Addy) Lanoue has been pen pals with Enclave Scarborough resident Marianne Corley. Addy shared that her mother had seen an article about being a pen pal online and encouraged her daughter to give the Enclave a call.

“I am always inspired to help others and writing to someone is a simple way to do tha,” Addy said. She and Marianne have developed a great friendship and even have a date scheduled to FaceTime soon. It will be the very first time they’ve seen each other or spoken with one another although both have exchanged photographs.

The most interesting part about writing with Marianne, Addy said, is that her mother told her that Marianne’s style of cursive is identical to her great-grandmother’s, and that brought fond memories back for Addison’s mother.

Students interested in writing to one of our senior residents at the Enclave may call 883-3889 and ask to speak with the Lifestyles team.

