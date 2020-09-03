NEW HIRES

Jamey Seely has been appointed general counsel and corporate secretary at Covetrus Inc., a Portland-based company that provides animal health technology and services. Prior to joining Covetrus, Seely, who has 20 years of legal and business experience in the energy, manufacturing and technology industries, served as president and general counsel of Integra, a developer of blockchain technology for the legal industry.

Portland Radio Group has named Barry Gabloff director of sales for its eight-station cluster in Portland. Gabloff previously worked at Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s WGME and WPFO television stations in Portland. Gabloff has 20 years of media and marketing experience in northern New England, including stints with Portland Glass, Hearst Television, Tegna and Time Warner Cable Media Sales.

Dr. Timothy McAteer was elected the first medical director of the sports medicine department at InterMed. McAteer completed his undergraduate work at University of California at San Diego before attending medical school at University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Maine Medical Center Family Medicine and a fellowship at Maine Medical Center Primary Care Sports Medicine.

Matthew Morgan has been named a partner at McKee Law in Augusta. Morgan is a magna cum laude graduate of both Bates College in 2009 and the University of Maine School of Law in 2012. Morgan, who specializes in all manners of criminal and civil litigation, serves on the board of directors of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and was recently selected a Rising Star by New England Super Lawyers.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute hired David Reidmiller as director of its Climate Center. Reidmiller is the first director of the institute’s new interdisciplinary center, which is focused on solutions to local, regional and global challenges related to climate change. He has nearly two decades of experience advancing climate science and policy at the national and international level, including as acting director of the Northeast and Southeast Climate Adaptation Science Centers with the U.S. Geological Survey, directing the Fourth National Climate Assessment as part of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and serving as the chief climate scientist for the U.S. Department of State under the Obama administration.

Coastal Enterprises Inc. has hired Molly Gerencer as loan and investment officer, Mary Cay Harrington as fund accountant, Grace Mo-Phillips as business adviser, John Michael Nadeau as senior accountant, and Nikki Yanok as associate loan and investment officer.

Gerencer has held a variety of retail banking roles at several Maine banks, and positions for the state of Maine, including the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation, the Bureau of Insurance, and the Office of Securities. Gerencer most recently served as program fiscal officer, division of program and fiscal coordination for the Department of Health and Human Services in Augusta.

Harrington has knowledge and expertise in grant management and fund accounting after previously holding a variety of accounting positions at Parkview Hospital, Bowdoin College and the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

Grace Mo-Phillips is the new Small Business Development Center business adviser for the midcoast region. Mo-Phillips has 20 years of international business experience in product development, product marketing, and business development. In 2014, Mo-Phillips started an exporting company, Belle Cove LLC, that focuses on selling frozen seafood from the Americas to Asia Pacific countries.

Nadeau began as a bookkeeper for Sunrise Opportunities, a nonprofit social services agency in Machias that serves people with disabilities, and was also a financial reporting supervisor at Jasper Wyman & Son in Milbridge.

Yanok has experience in the financial services sector after working at Cambridge Associates, H.M. Payson, and most recently as an analyst at Harpswell Capital Advisors.

Christopher Stephenson has been hired as vice president of operations and marketing at The Boulos Company. For nearly seven years, Stephenson was a digital marketing expert for Atlantic National Trust, a Portland-based private equity group, where he built and managed their online real estate marketing program. Stephenson also worked with Red Bull North America, startups and other businesses to improve their digital marketing.

Portland Public Schools has hired Jesse Applegate as director of student support services and Christopher McCarthy as director of the BREATHE Clinical & Behavioral Supports Program.

Applegate most recently served as the director of special education academic policy and strategic planning at the New York City Department of Education after previously working with public correctional systems across the country to develop education programs for incarcerated students. Applegate, who was a special education teacher in New York City’s public schools, holds master’s degrees in education policy and management from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and in special education from Brooklyn College.

McCarthy had been principal/director of the Brunswick School Department’s REAL (Relevant Experiential Authentic Learning) School, a day treatment school, since 2018. His background of program management and therapeutic administration includes 15 years with Eckerd Youth Alternatives, three years with the Maine Quality Forum and seven years in Integrated Health Services with Bath Iron Works. McCarthy holds a master’s degree in community psychology from Michigan State University and a bachelor’s degree in special education and psychology from Lyndon State University in Vermont. He has studied education law at the University of Southern Maine and special education law at the University of Vermont.

PROMOTIONS

Lori Michaud has been promoted to residential senior vice president and chief operating officer at CUSO Home Lending, a licensed mortgage company owned by Maine credit unions. Michaud, who has been with the company for 27 years, will be responsible for overseeing residential lending, accounting, human resources, compliance, IT and facilities security, while collaborating on marketing, operations, servicing and strategic initiatives. Michaud is the current board president for the Maine Association of Mortgage Professionals and the New England Credit Union Real Estate Network.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Bowdoin International Music Festival board of trustees has approved Douglas Collins of Harpswell, Charles Johnson of Orr’s Island, Susanne Stover of West Bath and Susan Weems of Brunswick to join its membership.

Collins, a retired actuary who has held assignments on the East Coast, London and Bermuda, has been a volunteer for the Service Corps of Retired Executives and is actively involved in various actuarial committees on climate change.

Johnson, who is semi-retired after over 30 years in senior financial and IT positions, is past president of the Orr’s and Bailey Islands Volunteer Fire Department and the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust. Johnson also serves on the board of Forum Foundation based in Panama, and Healthy Learners based in Zambia.

Stover is chief financial officer for IT By Design, based in the New York metro area. Stover is a former chief financial officer and senior vice president of the New York Racing Association. Stover also was a chair of the finance and development committees for the Belmont (New York) Child Care Association.

Weems is the founder and president of Brunswick Public Art, and has led the organization to complete 15 public art projects in the town. Weems, who has been the proprietor of an interior plant-scaping business for 40 years, was formerly a town councilor in Hallowell before moving to Brunswick.

