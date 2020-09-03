New and continuing weekly claims for unemployment benefits in Maine last week ticked upward slightly from the previous week, but the number of individual Mainers filing initial claims remained steady, according to data released Thursday by the Maine Department of Labor.

About 1,300 Mainers filed new unemployment claims last week, the same number as the week before. About 3,200 initial unemployment claims were filed last week, up from 2,400 claims the previous week. The number of claims exceeds the number of claimants because of overlap between state and federal jobless aid programs.

About 67,500 workers filed continuing weekly claims for state and federal benefits last week, including extended federal and state benefits, the department reported. That figure was up slightly from 64,100 continued claims the previous week.

New and weekly claims have fallen sharply from a peak this spring, when restrictions intended to prevent COVID-19 spread forced many businesses to close or sharply curtail operations. The number of claims is still higher than any point in at least the last decade and the state’s unemployment rate in July was 10 percent.

Nationally, claims for unemployment benefits fell to roughly 880,000 last week, a sign of possible improvement but evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs, The Associated Press reported. More than 1 million initial claims were filed nationally the previous week.

All told, 13.3 million people continued to receive traditional jobless benefits last week, up from 1.7 million a year earlier, according to AP.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: