TOPSHAM – Elizabeth D. Cyr, “Bette” of Topsham, was born in Brewer on Sept. 25, 1928. She passed away on August 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Earle and Gladys (Pelletier) Doucette.

Bette graduated from Cony High School in Augusta. She also graduated from the Wilson School in Boston, Mass. and worked as a laboratory technician for several years.

She married Charles W. Cyr Jr. “Charlie” in 1952. They lived in several locations including Norfolk,Va., Orono, Hingham, Mass., Bath, Cape Elizabeth, and finally Topsham.

Bette and Charlie raised four children and volunteered for many causes over the years, including the Ronald McDonald House in Portland. Bette also worked for the United Way, and the Girl Scouts of America.

She was a communicant of St. Bartholomew Church in Cape Elizabeth where she was a member of the choir for several years. Most recently she was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick.

In mid-life Bette found enjoyment in playing golf and was a member of the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth. She had a lifelong passion for learning. She loved to read. She often took advantage of courses offered at Senior College in Portland and Brunswick. Her creative interests included restoring antique furniture, decorating her homes, quilting, knitting, sewing and embroidery. She loved to cook, bake bread and host holiday family gatherings. She always looked forward to the annual Summer family reunion “Cyr Lobster Fest” on the Maine coast.

Bette is survived by four children; and 10 grandchildren; a daughter, Martha Cyr LeGrow and her husband Robert LeGrow of North Andover, Mass., their two children, Christopher and Devon LeGrow; son, C. Thomas Cyr and his wife Patricia Cyr of Roscoe, Ill. and their three children, Lauren, Andrew and Matthew Cyr; daughter, Sara Cyr of Freeport and her two children, Hannah and Brendan Glavin; and son, James and his wife Sybille of Auburn and his three children, Jameson, Harrison and Jackson Cyr. She is also survived by her sister, Suzanne Linton and her husband, Roger of Pittston; as well as cousins; a niece and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Cyr; sister, Dorothy and her husband Walter Vertz, and sister-in-law, Mary Jane and her husband Peter Forte.

The entire Cyr family would like to express their deep appreciation for the dignified, professional and compassionate care provided by The Highlands in Topsham and CHANS Home Healthcare and Hospice.

Funeral services will be private.

To share memories of Bette or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Portland, or the American Heart Association.

