PORTLAND – Frank Theodore Pierobello, March 15, 1933 – August 15, 2020.We are sad to announce the passing of Frank Theodore Pierobello of Portland, Maine.Frank was a successful businessman and talented artist, loved by many, and will be greatly missed.Visiting hours will be Sept. 8, from 11 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, followed by a graveside service from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.To remember Frank with us in more detail we ask you to please visit his online obituary at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

