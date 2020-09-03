SACO – Lionel “Pete” Gregoire, 84, of Saco, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, at home.

He was born in Biddeford on July 14, 1936, a son of Lionel and Marion (Provencher) Gregoire. Lionel graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1954. He excelled in track and football and also was the Captain of the track team his senior year. After high school, he served his country in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1957.

Pete was employed by Shaw’s Supermarket for 30 years, retiring in 1998.

He was an avid sports fan who followed Thornton Academy football and New England Patriots football. Pete enjoyed bass fishing and the time he spent on the water.

Most of all, he loved his family. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nellie (Cutler) Gregoire; three children, Judy Keniston and her husband Joe, Michael Gregoire and his wife Margaret and Patrick Gregoire and his wife Tracy; seven grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Chelsea, Jacob, Max, Megan and Colin; and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Emily and Abigail. He is also survived by five sisters, Lorraine Randall, Helen Randall, Gloria Gregoire, Jeanne Martin and Jeannette Lanier; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Lionel’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

