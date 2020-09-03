WINDHAM- Roger B. Brooks, 39 (and holding), of Windham, Maine and Ocala, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2020 with family and devoted pack of Shih Tzus by his side.

Roger was born in Standish on Dec. 20, 1927, the third child of Earl P. and Minnie (Weeman) Brooks. He grew up in Saco and Standish and attended Standish schools. Without much formal education, Roger managed to take part in many significant construction projects. He helped build both the old Million Dollar Bridge and the Piscataqua River Bridge and install the modern water intake in Sebago Lake’s Lower Bay. He retired as foreman at Cianbro Corp in 1994.

Roger was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Lyndon, Carroll, and Gerald, and sister, Althea. Roger was also widowed by both his wives, Geneva A. (Harmon) and Beryl R. (Burnell), and predeceased by his son, Alan Roger; and grandsons, Bruce Mayberry, Rowen Andrews, and Jacob Godwin.

Roger was a fun-loving daredevil and a man of many enthusiasms. A member of the NCHA for decades, Roger loved camping and spent most of his summers beside a river. He loved to watch professional wrestling and old Westerns, he loved growing gardens in Maine and Florida, he loved bonfires and fireworks. He loved Maine seafood, red hot dogs, spam, fresh corn, frozen custard, and ice-cold beer. He forged friendships wherever he went, and never missed an opportunity to play a game: Checkers, dominoes, cribbage, horseshoes, Sorry, Connect 4 – he’d play anything until he won.

He also loved the feeling of wind on his face, whether he was speeding through the woods around Two Trails on his snowmobile, sliding down the quarry on a car hood, or skimming across Watchic Lake in an inner tube. And after his balance failed, Roger would still race his scooter against any challenger. Maybe thanks to a lifetime of these death-defying escapades, Roger was very resilient even in old age. “It don’t hurt!” he proudly proclaimed after every fall. His playfulness and humor made him a devoted fun father and grandfather.

To carry on his spirit, he leaves behind daughters, Jaynee Brooks-Robinson (Peter), with whom he made his home, and Sally Mayberry (Bruce), and son, Thomas Brooks (Marion); stepdaughters Linda Manos and Patty Wheeler; honorary son, Enrique Noriega; grandchildren Jaime Godwin, Denise Nessman, Jessica Lang, Nicholas Lang, Kristina and Seth Robinson, Travis Brooks, and Amanda Emery and their spouses; great-grandchildren Brianna Mayberry, Hunter and Cody Jellison, Dominic and Darren Lang, Cooper Godwin, Reese Dobson, and newborn Bella Emery; and his loyal companions, Rex, Xing Xing, and Dobie. Roger was tickled that he was about to become a great-grandfather of twins again in November, when we will welcome Kennedy and Tyler Robinson.

Countless affectionate nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors here and in Spanish Palms Estates in Ocala, Fla., will remember him fondly, especially Barry and Faith Brooks of Summerfield, Fla.

The family would like to recognize Ashley Brown for the exceptional care and friendship she extended to Roger in his final year. We also extend thanks to the neighbors of Pinewood Acres in Windham – without your collective attention Roger certainly would have crashed. We’re indebted to Sharon Schulte for looking after his Florida home. And thanks to Dr. George Stockwell, and Kim, Judy, Angie, and Jessie from Northern Lights Hospice.

At Roger’s request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. We miss him already.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Donations in Roger’s name may be sent to your local animal shelter.

