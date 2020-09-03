GEORGETOWN – We sadly lost a valuable member of the community on the evening of August 24, 2020 when Stephen C. Dexter, 70, favorably known as “Critter”, passed away after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Critter grew up in North Yarmouth, graduating from Greely High School in 1968. He was an easy-going and caring soul. His even-keeled nature had a way of drawing people to him. He was thought of as a beloved friend and father to many.

He took great pride in his manicured lawn and vegetable garden which he enjoyed sharing with others. He always appreciated having gatherings with family and friends, welcoming whoever came. Critter looked forward to his trips to Round Mountain Pond. Whether it was bird hunting, deer camp, snowmobiling, or just a trip to camp, the memories made there were one of a kind.

He loved the magic of Christmas, perfectly decorating his massive tree with family heirloom ornaments and lighting his yard with bright lights well beyond the Christmas season.

Being a self-employed fisherman was the finest kind to him. Always up well before the sun, hard work was a part of his daily life. He started lobstering in the 1970s out of the Stripper 1. From there he went tuna fishing, dragging for scallops and shrimp, and then spent the majority of his fishing career lobstering off of Sequin Island out of the Kristin Leigh. He was instrumental in establishing the Georgetown Fishermen’s Co-op as the president for a good number of years and remaining involved a couple weeks prior to his passing.

His talents were many from being an accomplished cook, knowledgeable outdoorsman, and a skilled tradesman including plumbing, painting, and mechanical work. He had a passion for history and the wisdom to have conversations about many aspects of life. His greatest legacy is that of a beloved partner, father, grandfather and friend who loved to sit around the kitchen table with those who stopped by.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Dexter; and his beloved cat of 19 years, PT.

He is survived by his significant other, Ruth York; along with his brothers, Frederick (Billie) Stenzel, William (Linda) Dexter, Thomas (Rose) Dexter and sister, Judith (James) Colburn; daughter, Kristin Dennen (Christopher); granddaughter Ella, grandson, Maxwell, daughter Lauren Bosso (Vincent Andrew), grandson Vincent James; numerous nieces, nephews; and Ruth’s sons Gregory (Natalie, daughter, Georgia and son, Kai) and Christopher (Vanessa) Nadeau; along with his many friends and his newly adopted cat, Beans. He is also survived by his former wife, Flip Dexter and her significant other, Rich Close.

A private family gathering will take place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Dr. Lisa Rutstein, Androscoggin Hospice House, and his many Georgetown friends for all their help and support. A special thanks to Dolly Wilbur, his CHANS nurse and longtime friend, who was truly an angel throughout this journey.

Condolences may be expressed at https://www.facebook.com/AffordableCremationSolution.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the

Maine Fishermen’s Forum Scholarship Fund,

P.O. Box 288

Bath, ME 04530

and continue his legacy by being kind to someone.

