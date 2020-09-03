The American Culinary Federation, Maine Chapter, presented a check for $10,000 to Region 10 Technical High School’s Superintendent/Director, Paul Perzanoski, and Region 10’s culinary arts program instructor, Tim Dean.

The money is to be used at Region 10’s discretion to award scholarships to graduates who have completed a semester of post-secondary study in culinary arts. Dean said that “receiving funds from this scholarship will encourage my students to further their education. In some cases, they will be the first in their families to go on to college.”

“Your gift today is a fitting legacy. It will provide many of our graduates who might not otherwise be able to afford post-secondary study a way to realize their dreams,” said Perzanoski.

The Maine Chapter of the American Culinary Federation is currently inactive, and the representatives who presented the check to Region 10 met earlier in the year to determine how best to expend funds it had accumulated over the years, with Region 10 being chosen as one of the recipients.

