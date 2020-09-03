York County officials are launching an inquiry into whether the jail followed protocol for wearing masks before an outbreak of COVID-19 infected more than 80 people.

County Manager Greg Zinser announced that investigation Thursday on a Zoom media call. Sheriff Bill King, who told the Portland Press Herald last week that neither guards nor inmates were required to wear face coverings, was not on the call and has not answered questions about the outbreak in recent days.

Zinser said the jail is currently conducting a third round of universal testing. As of Thursday morning, he said 46 inmates and 18 employees have tested positive for the virus. One contracted vendor has also tested positive. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported yesterday that 17 people who are household members of jail employees have tested positive as well.

Those numbers bring the total case count to 82, which includes three fewer county employees than the sheriff reported on Wednesday. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

The outbreak is one of Maine’s largest in a single facility during the pandemic.

Zinser said the county’s protocol would have required inmates and guard to wear masks inside the jail.

“I’m not going to speculate on who we’re going to be holding accountable at this time or assigning blame,” Zinser said. “I think collectively we all understand the severity of the situation. We’re going to be looking into this.”

