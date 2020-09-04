AUGUSTA — Maine officials said the federal government has signed off on the state’s plans for the production of hemp, a growing piece of the state’s agriculture industry.
The Maine hemp program began in 2016, when it consisted of one grower who harvested seed from less than an acre, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said.
The program now includes 110 outdoor licenses and 362 licensed acres of planted hemp, as well as seven indoor grower licenses with more than 22,700 licensed square feet planted, the agriculture department said.
The agriculture department said it has assumed regulatory responsibility for hemp in the state.
Agriculture commissioner Amanda Beal said approval of the hemp production plan “means Maine’s growers will have certainty about the expectations and guidelines for hemp cultivation for the coming years.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Massachusetts restaurant built in 1784, casualty of pandemic, to be razed
-
Sports
Rhode Island decides against playing high school football, volleyball this fall
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Osaka pushed to third set before advancing to fourth round
-
Nation & World
Trump denies calling U.S. war dead ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’
-
Business
Federal officials sign off on Maine’s plans for production of hemp
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.