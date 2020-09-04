The Highland Lake Grange will be holding a roasted turkey drive-up, take out-only, dinner on Saturday Sept. 12 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu includes: roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce, and cake. The cost is $10 per person. To purchase meals, drive up, pay (using exact change) and receive meal(s). The grange is located near the corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road in Westbrook. For more information, contact Joann Levesque 207-233-7119.
