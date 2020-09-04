I will be voting to re-elect Eloise Vitelli for state senator in District 23. She has worked tirelessly for families, children, education and the environment since she was first elected to the state Senate in 2013. She has committed to improving transparency in pharmaceutical pricing, and held student loan lenders accountable; she strongly supported Maine’s much needed minimum wage increase.

After starting her early professional life teaching young children, Sen. Vitelli helped women start their own professional careers with New Ventures Maine, which went on to help over 30,000 Mainers (men and women both) find their way to economic security in the workforce. Now, as a member of the Marine Resources Committee, she is committed to battling the threat of global warming, and has helped set Maine on a path to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

The Gulf of Maine is warming at an alarming rate. I trust Sen. Vitelli to uphold her commitments to the environment and to working families throughout our beautiful state. Please join me in voting for her on Nov. 3, and remember to check with your town hall about voting early there, or requesting an absentee ballot be sent to your home.

Susan Dublin

Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: