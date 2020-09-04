Republicans are wont to lecture on the need for people to take responsibility for their lives and actions. Fair enough.
Many industrial countries, even after slow starts, have brought their daily COVID-19 deaths per one million population down close to zero. For the United States, during August the average number of deaths has been around three a day per one million population, which translates to about 1,000 deaths a day. A three-day total at this rate exceeds the total deaths in the 9/11 attacks.
An honorable leader at this point would admit failure and resign, or at least decline to run for re-election. Republicans, we’re waiting to hear from you. Think about how you would respond if the current president were a Democrat, and let that be your guide.
Tom Eichler
Wiscasset
