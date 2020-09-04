The two reasons why Sen U. S. Susan Collins needs to be replaced are as follows:

• She voted for the 2017 Trump tax cut. That tax cut reduced the corporate tax from 35 percent to 21 percent. It cost the U.S. treasury $1.4 trillion and increased our deficit to $1.5 trillion. The tax cut expires in 2025 for middle income taxpayers and makes it permanent for corporations.

• She voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh has been rated by the Cardozo Law Review as the most conservative and partisan judge. He was one of the three conservative justices who voted against LGBT equal rights in the workplace.

I believe Sara Gideon will represent the interests of Maine Citizens.

Ron Paquette

Biddeford

