The two reasons why Sen U. S. Susan Collins needs to be replaced are as follows:
• She voted for the 2017 Trump tax cut. That tax cut reduced the corporate tax from 35 percent to 21 percent. It cost the U.S. treasury $1.4 trillion and increased our deficit to $1.5 trillion. The tax cut expires in 2025 for middle income taxpayers and makes it permanent for corporations.
• She voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh has been rated by the Cardozo Law Review as the most conservative and partisan judge. He was one of the three conservative justices who voted against LGBT equal rights in the workplace.
I believe Sara Gideon will represent the interests of Maine Citizens.
Ron Paquette
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Online D&D sessions to take place at library
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Sept. 4
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Pandemic only making things worse for those living in poverty
-
Editorials
Our View: School meal waivers should be permanent
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Gideon worked across the aisle in Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.