Dear friends and neighbors of House District 29 in Scarborough,

A fresh face and new perspective is where I am casting my vote this year! Sophia Warren has my vote for House District 29 in Scarborough. With party politics and divisive rhetoric at an all-time high across our nation it is time to give these energized young folks a shot to fix what we have broken. Sophia is chock full of energy, excitement and intense intellectual curiosity, exactly the qualities I am looking for in someone who represents our voting district. I am tired of politicians who already have all the answers.

She is genuinely interested in diverse opinions of people from all sides of the aisle. Please take the time to get to know this candidate and join me in voting for Sophia Warren, House District 29.

Sincerely,

Katy Foley

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: