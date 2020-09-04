Vote for Sophie Warren for HD 29

To the editor,

I am writing this letter to support Sophie Warren, who is running as an Independent from Scarborough, for the Maine House of Representatives, coastal district 29.

She will be on the ballot, Nov. 3, 2020. I will proudly cast my vote for her.

Sophie is an educated, energetic young woman, who will work hard for our town in Augusta.

She worked last year for U.S. Sen. Angus King in Washington, D.C. She learned a lot about collaboration and team work.

I met Sophie recently, and found her to be a thoughtful, well-spoken individual. She talked about helping our economy rebound from the coronavirus, about protecting Scarborough’s beautiful, natural resources, and working to improve health care access for all.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, I was impressed to hear Sophie talk about her grandfather, a World War II Navy pilot. She realizes many veterans are in their 70s and 80s and need good health care and property tax relief.

Sophie Warren has my vote for Maine House of Representatives, coastal district 29. I urge my fellow Scarborough citizens to join me in voting for the Independent candidate on Nov. 3, 2020.

Sam Kelley

Scarborough

To the editor,

I am writing to support Sophie Warren for the Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough coastal district 29. She is running as an Independent for this position in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

I have known Sophie and her family since she was a small child. As a business person, I think Sophie would be a legislator who would listen to people, take in different views, and come to sensible, workable solutions for all.

Coronavirus has been an economic challenge of tremendous dimensions. The state government will have to work closely with the federal government in the years ahead to help us recover.

Sophie is a graduate of Brandeis University, has experience working in Israel and The Hague, and would do a good job working for us as our state representative.

On Nov. 3, 2020, I will I will be voting for Sophie B. Waren for the Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough coastal district 29. I urge my fellow Scarborough business people to join me.

Captain K. Morse

Scarborough

To the editor,

I am writing to endorse Sophie Warren for the Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough coastal district 29, on Nov. 3, 2020.

I have known Sophie since she was born as my neighbor on Spurwink Road. I have enjoined watching her grow up into the young woman she is today, and was glad to get the chance recently to talk to her about her goals for work in the Maine Legislature. Sophie is running as an Independent I think she has a positive approach to problem solving that will help our state through some difficult times ahead. Best of all, Sophie comes from a family with a long tradition of environmentalism in Scarborough.

Her Aunt Becky (Rebecca Warren Seel) was one of the founders of the Scarborough Land Trus in 1977.

The year prior, her aunt was the first woman elected to the Scarborough Town Council.

Five years ago, her grandparents deeded a 160-acre parcel on the Payne Road to the Land Trust to be used for nature walks and cross-country skiing. It goes by the name Elaine Stimson Warren Woods, and is named after Sophie’s grandmother.

I think Sophie would do a great job in Augusta, and would help us protect Scarborough’s beautiful natural resources.

I will be voting for Sophie Warren on Nov. 3, 2020, as an Independent for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough coastal district 29.

Stephen Mills

Scarborough

To the editor,

I am a businessman who lives in Scarborough, and will be voting for Sophie Warren for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough coastal district 29, on Nov. 3, 2020.

I am looking for a state representative who listens to my conerns, takes them to Augusta, and reports back to us regularly on what on what the Legislature is taking up for issues. I believe Sophie Warren will be a good, hard-working representative for us. She grew up in Scarborough. She knows the people, and is showing during this campaign that she wants to learn more about us, and will work hard for us at the State House.

I will be voting for Sophie Warren on Nov. 3, 2020, as an Independent candidate for the Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough coastal district 29. I hope you will join me.

Phillip LaRou Jr.

Scarborough

To the editor,

I met Stacy Brenner and her husband, John at their farm nine years ago, after we moved to Scarborough and started coming with our daughter to get veggies. Despite managing a large team on a busy farm, she always made time to talk, which shows her kindness, warmth and inclusiveness. I have appreciated her commitment to the environment in her care of the land and of the community, and have noticed her interest in helping families through the farm’s summer camp, and more recently listening to their concerns related to the pandemic and childcare issues. Stacy has a daughter in the Scarborough school system and is closely connected to these concerns that worry all parents.

As a mother of school-age children heading into a year of unique challenges, I know that Stacy is exactly the type of person we need in Augusta: she is genuine, experienced in managing complex decisions, dedicated to protecting the interests of the community and of the environment.

Please join me in supporting Stacy Brenner for Senate District 30. She certainly has our family’s vote!

Anca Gooje

To the editor,

Listening — a skill in short supply these days, is one of the most important abilities attributed to effective legislators. Also in short supply at the moment? Effective legislators! We have an opportunity to change that by electing Sophie Warren as state representative for House District 29. Sophie possesses a refreshing and genuine desire to listen to constituents and learn about the issues which are most important to them. She has the intelligence and experience to synthesize facts and opinions and make decisions which address current challenges without compromising the promise of a bright future for Mane and its residents.

Sophie’s inquisitive nature and open-mindedness positon her to be a voice of reason and compromise at a time when extremist positions on the right and left limit progress on many legislative fronts. We need people like Sophie who will join the state Legislature with new energy and perspective to move our state forward in a positive way, without preconceived notions or inflexible “party positions.” Change starts at home. … Let’s break the cycle of political negativism and paralysis by electing a representative who is energized and committed to serving by listening rather than politicizing, thinking rather than reacting, and leading in a thoughtful and inclusive manner.

Patricia Brigham

Scarborough

