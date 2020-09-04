MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Randy Dobnak bounced back with five scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Dobnak (6-2) gave up four hits and a walk and struck out four batters in his second straight start against the Tigers. He surrendered a season-high six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings at Detroit in his last outing.

Taylor Rogers worked the seventh and final inning for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Polanco and Donaldson became the first duo to lead off the game with homers for Minnesota since Eduardo Núñez and Brian Dozier in 2016 against Kansas City.

NATIONALS: Left fielder Juan Soto was removed from the lineup for the first game of a doubleheader Friday against the Atlanta Braves because of a sore left shoulder.

The 21-year-old Soto is hitting .354 with 11 homers and 26 RBI despite missing the first eight games of the season because of a positive test for the coronavirus, although he never had symptoms.

