A Senior Walking Club will begin this month and last for six weeks from Sept. 14 to Oct. 24. It will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Fridays at Memorial Park in Scarborough. Registration is required and CDC social distancing recommendations will be followed. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. All skills are welcome. To register, call (207) 730-4173.

