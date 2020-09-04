Robert E. Kane 1948 – 2020 BOWDOINHAM – Robert E. Kane, of Bowdoinham, passed away on August 28, 2020 at his home, at the age of 72. Bob was a longtime resident there and loved his town and his woods. A graduate of Villanova University, Bob earned a MSW from University of Pennsylvania. He worked for about 35 years as a therapist to teens in school settings, first in Pennsylvania and then in Maine. Bob enjoyed life to its fullest, especially sailing and skiing with family and friends in his younger years, cooking and eating delectable meals, woodworking, and watching the wildlife in his woods. He is survived by his sisters, Cynthia Horgan of West Grove, Pa., and Sharon Klammer, (Ronald) of Southport Conn.; nephew, Stephen Klammer of Naples, Fla., nieces, Molly Johnson of Oxford, Pa. and Maggie Horgan of Naples, Fla.; and four great-nieces and one great-nephew. Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service in his honor will be held at the Mailly Waterfront Park in Bowdoinham on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m.

