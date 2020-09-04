SCARBORUGH — A Scarborough firefighter is among those being honored by The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of greater Portland as it celebratse its 15th annual Heroes with Heart event virtually during the full month of September on social media. The physical event was slated to be held in Portland during April but was cancelled due to community safety with the COVID-19 pandemic. Heroes with Heart honors police officers, firefighters, first responders, hospital personnel and citizen volunteers who went above the call of duty during the past year to provide compassionate support to citizens in crisis.

Each year a Heart of Gold Award recognizes a local hero who has made a significant difference in the community. This year’s recipient is Margo Walsh, Founder and CEO of MaineWorks, an innovative employment company with a social mission of dignifying the experience of people facing barriers to workforce re-entry, including people recovering from substance use disorder, those with felony convictions or jail/prison re-entry, and new Americans. With Walsh’s commitment, she hopes to break the stigma and provide employers and employees an opportunity to learn, grow and accomplish.

This year’s Heroes with Heart Honorees are Cindy Gorham, Scarborough Fire Department; Todd Bernard, South Portland Police Department Lieutenant; Edward Doughty, Portland Fire Department Lieutenant; David Galvan, Cape Elizabeth Police Officer; Kirk Mazuzen, Cumberland Police Officer; Scott Morgan, Cumberland Fire Department; Timothy Morrell, Westbrook Police Officer; the Peer Support Team from the South Portland Fire Department; Gerry Pineau, Westbrook Fire Department; Jeremy Turner, Portland Police Officer; MMC staff Danielle Bruno, Pediatric Intensive Care nurse; Michelle Cuva, Emergency Department Nurse; and Delina Hurder, Special Care Unit.

TIP of Portland was established in 2004, and works in cooperation with the Scarborough, Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Westbrook, Gorham, Falmouth, Cumberland, and Windham police and fire departments, as well as Maine Medical Center. TIP is a program provided by Maine Behavioral Healthcare with over 30 locations throughout southern, mid-coast and western Maine.

Join the month long celebration by visiting MaineBehavioralHealthcare.org/heroes.

A program of Maine Behavioral Healthcare, TIP trains citizen volunteers to provide emotional and practical support to survivors of traumatic events and their families in the first few hours following a tragedy. Volunteers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round, to respond to emergency scene calls from police and fire crews, first responders, and personnel at Maine Medical Center. Visit MaineBehavioralHealthcare.org/tip to learn more.

